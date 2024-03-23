The Allied bombing of Dresden in 1945 stands as one of the most controversial ep­isodes of World War II. Conducted by Brit­ish and American air forces, the raids aimed at disrupting German communication resulted in cat­astrophic civilian casualties and the near-total de­struction of the historic city. Estimates of the death toll vary widely, ranging from 25,000 to 135,000 people. Critics argued that the attack, occurring when Germany’s defeat was imminent, amounted to unnecessary brutality. The hidden cost of civil­ian lives during war is still felt to this day in Gaza, where Israel continues to use a disproportionate amount of military force, resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians.