PC Bhurban’s Iftar-Dinner Buffet a must-have experience for food enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD - Indulging in the enchanting at­mosphere of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s Iftar-Dinner Buffet is a must-have experience for food enthusiasts looking for an adventurous meal; it is a cel­ebration of culture, cuisine, and community against a breathtak­ing backdrop of the Murree Hills. Nestled just over an hour’s drive from Islamabad, the journey through the Bara Kahu bypass unveils the serene charm of Mur­ree Hills, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As guests arrive at Nadia restau­rant, they are greeted by a larger-than-life Ramazan calendar and a magnificent life-sized camel, a fitting symbol for this year’s Saha­ra-themed Iftar extravaganza. Il­luminated by starry lights, the de­cor curates the perfect setting for memorable photographs. Inside, the ambience is nothing short of magical. Adorned in calming hues of white and gold, the interior is complemented well by sequined table runners, flickering lanterns, and softly glowing candles. The air is filled with anticipation as guests prepare to embark on a cu­linary journey through Ramadan favourites and global delights. The Iftar Buffet spread is a feast for the senses, featuring an array of mouthwatering treats, from tradi­tional stuffed dates, samosas, pa­koras, and spring rolls to exotic de­lights like juicy prawn dynamite, delectable wings, and delectable sandwiches. The chaat station and sharbat cart offer refreshing op­tions to cleanse the palate, while a live Qawwali performance makes the meal more enjoyable.

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s Iftar-Dinner Buffet boasts worldwide cuisines in­cluding Pakistani, Arabian, Con­tinental, Chinese, and Italian specialties. The pièce de résis­tance, however, is undoubtedly the specialty Middle Eastern dessert bar, where indulgence knows no bounds. The staff is elegantly draped in maroon-colored Turkish garb, catering to the guests’ every need with impeccable grace and hospitali­ty. As guests savour their meals, they are reminded of the bless­ings and bounties of Ramadan, enveloped in the warmth of ca­maraderie and gratitude.

An Iftar-Dinner Buffet at PC Bhurban is more than just a cu­linary experience; it’s a celebra­tion of life’s abundance, shared in the company of loved ones amidst unparalleled beauty and hospitality. For those seeking to elevate their Ramadan festivities, a visit to Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban is an absolute must!