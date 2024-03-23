PHC issues notices questioning PTI leader’s inclusion in stop list

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has requested a re­sponse from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the federal government, and other relevant author­ities within 10 days regarding a petition challeng­ing the inclusion of Kamran Bangash, a Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, in the stop list.

During the hearing presided over by a two-member bench comprising Justice Shakil Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, Advocate Ali Zaman, represent­ing the petitioner, highlighted that Kamran Bangash’s name had been on the stop list for two months while he was traveling for Umrah.

Following the arguments, the court instructed the federal government and concerned parties to ad­dress the petition within the given timeframe. The case has been adjourned until April 4.

Meanwhile, MNA Zain Qureshi, a Member of the Na­tional Assembly and son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was granted transit bail by the PHC. He was directed to appear be­fore the relevant court.

Presided over by Peshawar High Court Chief Jus­tice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the case saw petition­er Zain Qureshi and his lawyer Ali Zaman advocate appearing before the court. Ali Zaman informed the court that there were 13 cases registered against his client in various cities.

Expressing the petitioner’s intention to appear in court, Ali Zaman highlighted the fear of arrest before appearing. He requested protective bail to enable his client to address the cases.

In response, the court approved Zain Qureshi’s bail in 13 cases on a surety bond of one hundred thou­sand rupees, mandating his appearance before the relevant courts.