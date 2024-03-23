PHDEC hosts webinar on onion

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on “cultivation of onion crop in Balochistan, its production technology and opportunities” the other day. The aim of the webinar was to discuss and enlighten the growers/farmers on good farming practices for viable crop production to produce good quality onion and to get high yield. Target audiences of the webinar were onion growers/farmers, R&D, entrepreneurs and academia.
Pakistan is among the top 10 producer of onion in the world with annual production of 2 MMT at an area of around 150 thousand hectares. The country stands at the 7th position in onion exports, with an annual export value of $147 million. While onion cultivation spreads within the entire country, the production is notably concentrated in six districts of Sindh and Balochistan: Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Chaghi, Kalat, and Turbat, contributing around 60% to the national onion production. Onion cultivation in the world is expanding due to the popularity of this vegetable and ever-increasing demand for onion products. Hence, there is also a great potential to expand our onion cultivation in Pakistan. However, a profitable onion industry depends on the production capacity of nurseries that can only be possible through good agricultural practices.
Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, extended a warm welcome to the participants. He provided an overview of PHDEC’s operations, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to supporting horticulture growers across Pakistan. Khokhar encouraged growers from Balochistan to submit proposals or projects to PHDEC, welcoming collaboration and partnership opportunities to further enhance the horticulture sector in the region. Dr Shadab Shaukat (Assistant Professor) from Lasbella University of Agriculture, Balochistan provided a detailed overview of onion farm management and delivered a presentation on seed rate, nursery, irrigation & nutrition management, insect/pest and diseases of onion its symptoms on plants and control measures. Approved varieties of onions with special reference to the Balochistan region and their salient characteristics were also discussed.