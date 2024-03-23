PHDEC hosts webinar on onion

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Devel­opment and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar fo­cused on “cultivation of onion crop in Balochistan, its production technology and opportunities” the other day. The aim of the webinar was to discuss and enlighten the growers/farmers on good farm­ing practices for viable crop pro­duction to produce good quality onion and to get high yield. Target audiences of the webinar were onion growers/farmers, R&D, en­trepreneurs and academia.

Pakistan is among the top 10 producer of onion in the world with annual production of 2 MMT at an area of around 150 thousand hectares. The country stands at the 7th position in onion exports, with an annual export value of $147 million. While onion cultivation spreads within the entire country, the production is notably concen­trated in six districts of Sindh and Balochistan: Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Chaghi, Kalat, and Turbat, contributing around 60% to the national onion production. Onion cultivation in the world is expanding due to the popularity of this vegetable and ever-increas­ing demand for onion products. Hence, there is also a great poten­tial to expand our onion cultivation in Pakistan. However, a profitable onion industry depends on the production capacity of nurseries that can only be possible through good agricultural practices.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, extended a warm wel­come to the participants. He pro­vided an overview of PHDEC’s operations, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to supporting horticulture growers across Pakistan. Khokhar encour­aged growers from Balochistan to submit proposals or projects to PHDEC, welcoming collaboration and partnership opportunities to further enhance the horticulture sector in the region. Dr Shadab Shaukat (Assistant Professor) from Lasbella University of Agri­culture, Balochistan provided a detailed overview of onion farm management and delivered a pre­sentation on seed rate, nursery, irrigation & nutrition manage­ment, insect/pest and diseases of onion its symptoms on plants and control measures. Approved varieties of onions with special reference to the Balochistan re­gion and their salient character­istics were also discussed.