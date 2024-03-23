PM forms CCoE to ensure smooth implementation of energy projects

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister of Pakistan has constituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) with an aim to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, particularly the schemes fall­ing under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Prime Minister is pleased to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives, says a notification issued by Cabinet Division.

The CCoE will be headed by the Prime Minister as its chairman, while Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Fi­nance, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, and Minister for Power will be its members. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee will be to en­sure the smooth implementation of en­ergy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects, identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects, iden­tify the flaws and deficiencies of the ex­isting legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formu­late reform initiatives, review the cur­rent energy policy and remove its weak­nesses; formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/ peri­odical monitoring of such policies/plans; conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once ev­ery fortnight; ensure adequate stocks of POL products in the country through pol­icy/administrative measures, develop ef­ficient energy markets through deregula­tion within limits allowed by regulators; and, reduce theft losses in energy sector and to pass on benefits to consumers.

In the absence of the Prime Minis­ter, Minister for Petroleum shall chair the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), said the notification. Besides, there will be six members of the CCoE special invitation/co-opted, which includes, Secretary, Finance Di­vision, Secretary, Power Division, Sec­retary, Petroleum Division, Secretary, Law & Justice Division, Chairman, NE­PRA and Chairman, OGRA.