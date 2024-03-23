PM forms CCoE to ensure smooth implementation of energy projects

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister of Pakistan has constituted the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) with an aim to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, particularly the schemes falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Prime Minister is pleased to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives, says a notification issued by Cabinet Division.
The CCoE will be headed by the Prime Minister as its chairman, while Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Finance, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, and Minister for Power will be its members. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee will be to ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects currently underway or in the pipeline, in particular projects falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, well within timelines stipulated for these projects, identify and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects, identify the flaws and deficiencies of the existing legal and institutional framework governing the energy sector and formulate reform initiatives, review the current energy policy and remove its weaknesses; formulation of policies/plans on energy conservation and regular/ periodical monitoring of such policies/plans; conduct inter-ministerial coordination whenever required, but at least once every fortnight; ensure adequate stocks of POL products in the country through policy/administrative measures, develop efficient energy markets through deregulation within limits allowed by regulators; and, reduce theft losses in energy sector and to pass on benefits to consumers.
In the absence of the Prime Minister, Minister for Petroleum shall chair the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), said the notification. Besides, there will be six members of the CCoE special invitation/co-opted, which includes, Secretary, Finance Division, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Petroleum Division, Secretary, Law & Justice Division, Chairman, NEPRA and Chairman, OGRA.