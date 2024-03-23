Saturday, March 23, 2024
PM Shehbaz, interior minister at odds over bureaucrats’ appointments

Mohsin Naqvi wants to bring his team in Islamabad in the Interior Ministry and Islamabad capital administration

MATEEN HAIDER
March 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Differences have developed be­tween Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on the ap­pointment of some of the most powerful positions in the federal bureaucracy. According to reli­able sources, the interior minis­ter wanted to bring his team in Islamabad in the Interior Min­istry and Islamabad capital ad­ministration. For CDA chairman position, PM Shahbaz Sharif has nominated Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa, who is currently posted in the Punjab government, while in defiance, Mohsin Naqvi opted for Lt (Retd) Sohail Ashraf, from Pak­istan Cricket Board in Islamabad.

CDA chairman is one of the most lucrative and coveted posi­tions under the interior ministry. The PM didn’t approve the sum­mary sent by the interior minister on the CDA chief appointment. The differences also persist be­tween Shahbaz and Naqvi on the appointment of interior secre­tary. Mohsin Naqvi desires to ap­point IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar as the Interior Secretary, whereas the prime minister has proposed three names, including Momin Agha, Syed Ali Murtaza, and Dr. Fakhar Alam Irfan for the position. To settle down the issue, the interior minister called on PM Shehbaz yesterday at his office and tried to convince him on his choices, however, the PM insisted his panel for both the positions. IGP Dr Usman has worked closely with Mohsin Naqvi during his tenure as caretaker CM.

2 martyred as explosive-laden vehicle rams into Army’s convoy

MATEEN HAIDER

