Saturday, March 23, 2024
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day

President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day
Agencies
March 23, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday ap­proved remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23 and Eid ul Fitr. The president granted a remission of 90 days each, for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution and Rule 15-A of the Rules of Business. However, the remission would not be applicable on the pris­oners involved in mur­der, espionage and anti-state activities. Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for the remission.

Agencies

