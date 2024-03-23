President, PM felicitate nation on Pakistan Day

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for following the footsteps of the founding fathers to make Pakistan prosperous.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed upon nation to participate in the nation-building process actively, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

He honored the commitment and sacrifices made by the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

The president said our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation.

Commenting on the Kashmir issue, the President said that the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the dispute by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the nation to renew its firm resolve to follow the footsteps of its founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said our forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

The premier said we are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism.

He assured to stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework.