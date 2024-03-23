Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Zardari gives away civil awards on Pakistan Day

President Zardari gives away civil awards on Pakistan Day
Web Desk
6:17 PM | March 23, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari gave away the presidential awards to trailblazers to acknowledge their contributions in their respective fields.

Asif Zardari has awarded the highest civilian awards at the Presidency on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Dr Amjad Saqib for his contribution to the social sector through his non-profit organisation, Akhuwat.

The same award was conferred on former Punjab chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar was honoured with Hilal-i-Imtiaz. Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Ahmad Shah were awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz for public service and Arts, respectively.

Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was bestowed on late Hafeez Qureshi for his contribution in nuclear science. Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah was also awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shamshad Akhtar was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his contribution in economic sector.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024