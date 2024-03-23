PSX stays bearish, loses 265 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bearish trend on Friday, losing 265.57 points, a negative change of 0.41 percent, closing at 65,151.83 points against 65,417.40 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 208,408,686 shares valuing Rs.7.149 billion were traded during the day as compared to 389,654,899 shares valu­ing Rs. 11.307 billion the last day. Some 332 compa­nies transacted their shares in the stock market; 120 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, where­as the share prices of 27 remained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Pak Reinsurance with 24,162,000 shares at Rs.13.08 per share, PIAC(A) with 16,544,000 shares with 25.54 per share and PTCL with 10,930,294 shares at Rs.14.65 per share. Rafhan Maize Products company Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.175.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs.93.87 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,353.87. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.310.00 per share closing at Rs.7,200.00, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Lim­ited with Rs.75.00 decline to close at Rs.1,525.00.