‘Punjab govt to formulate complete price control mechanism’

LAHORE - Pun­jab Minister for Informa­tion Azma Bokhari has said the price control pro­gramme is being imple­mented across the prov­ince successfully. “May it be a social media or com­mon markets, people are themselves informing that for the first time in the history of Punjab, items at subsidised rates are being sold in the month of Ra­mazan,” she said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that the government had launched the price con­trol programme before the start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, and its cred­it goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her team. Few com­plaints were still be­ing received in the open market, which were be­ing resolved immediate­ly, she added.

The Punjab govern­ment is formulating a complete price control mechanism soon, add­ing that the price control sector was non-function­al earlier and due to per­sonal interest of CM Mar­yam Nawaz, the price control sector had been made fully functional.