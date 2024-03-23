Saturday, March 23, 2024
Railways network faces decrease in passenger traffic during Ramazan

STAFF REPORT
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Railways’ network witnesses a de­cline of 50 to 70 per cent in passenger traffic during Ramazan, potentially caus­ing increased occupancy in trains in the last ten days of the holy month. Accord­ing to PR sources on Friday, to address this, the railway administration have to sus­pend 34-Down Business Express and 42-Down Kara­koram Express from Lahore to Karachi, redirecting pas­sengers to Karachi Express departing at 6 pm almost on a daily basis. Passengers of Faisalabad and Karachi sec­tion are accommodated in Multan Express departing at 5 pm from Faisalabad. Simi­lar decreases are observed in trains from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to Karachi and Quetta. The railway ad­ministration cites the tra­ditional drop in passenger traffic during the first and second Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, with an antici­pated surge in the last Ashra as people return home for Eid, necessitating addition­al coaches on special and scheduled trains. It is per­tinent to mention here that the PR CEO Amir Ali Baloch has already announced op­erating four special trains on Eidul Fitr.

STAFF REPORT

