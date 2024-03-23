Rajasthan Kings Crowned Inaugural Champions of LCT

Ashley Nurse's all-round show and disciplined bowling effort helped Rajasthan Kings register a clinical 20-run win over New York Superstar Strikers in the highly anticipated grand finale at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, to be crowned the champions of the first ever 90-ball format - Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

In the 90-ball per side game, Ashley Nurse top-scored 97 for Rajasthan Kings and the West Indies star also picked up a wicket at a crucial juncture and bagged the player of the match award in the final.

Chasing a stiff target of 180 set by Rajasthan Kings, New York Superstar Strikers could only reach 159 for 6 in the stipulated 15 overs and lost the game.

The Strikers' opening duo, Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen, initiated their chase cautiously in the powerplay for their team. Walton fell victim to Robin Uthappa's quick glovework, getting stumped for 17 off 15 balls after being deceived by Shadab Jakati's spin.

Following Walton's dismissal at 37 runs in 4.5 overs, the Strikers sought a substantial contribution from Petersen. However, Bipul Sharma dismissed Petersen for just 3 runs added to the team's tally, ending his innings at a slow 17 off 16 balls.

Yuvraj continued his onslaught in the 14th over, striking four boundaries and a maximum off Manpreet Gony as the Strikers reached 152 runs. However, with 28 runs required from the final over, Yuvraj's valiant efforts were not enough to turn the tide.

Ultimately, Rajasthan Kings restricted the Superstar Strikers to 159 for six in the stipulated 90 balls, securing a 20-run victory. Captain Robin Uthappa's strategic leadership and the collective effort of the Kings' bowlers played a pivotal role in their triumph.

All bowlers from the Rajasthan Kings put up a commendable performance, with five out of six bowlers claiming one wicket each. Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh made the winning call at the toss, electing to field first against Robin Uthappa-led side. Rajasthan Kings managed to post a challenging total of 179/4 from the allotted 90 deliveries.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Kings - 179/4 (90 balls) - Ashley Nurse 97 (41 balls); Jerome Taylor - 3/40.

New York Superstar Strikers: 159/6 (90 balls) - Yuvraj Singh - 54 (22 balls); Parvinder Awana - 1/26.