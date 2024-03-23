Rangers arrest four criminals

KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a successful joint snap checking operation in the Manghopir area of the city, resulting in the arrest of four suspects involved in street crimes.

According to a news release on Friday, the appre­hended individuals, identified as Danish, Rehman, Ali, and Ali Raza, were found in possession of arms, ammunition, and snatched mobile phones. Among the items recovered were a 30 bore pistol, a 9mm pistol with rounds, as well as a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been active in committing street crimes across various areas, including Mang­hopir, New Karachi, and North Karachi. Their modus operandi involved threatening pedestri­ans and shopkeepers at gunpoint to snatch mo­bile phones and cash.