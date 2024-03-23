Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers arrest four criminals

APP
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a successful joint snap checking operation in the Manghopir area of the city, resulting in the arrest of four suspects involved in street crimes.

According to a news release on Friday, the appre­hended individuals, identified as Danish, Rehman, Ali, and Ali Raza, were found in possession of arms, ammunition, and snatched mobile phones. Among the items recovered were a 30 bore pistol, a 9mm pistol with rounds, as well as a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been active in committing street crimes across various areas, including Mang­hopir, New Karachi, and North Karachi. Their modus operandi involved threatening pedestri­ans and shopkeepers at gunpoint to snatch mo­bile phones and cash.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024