Rashid Malik honoured for winning ITF Masters title in Dubai

LAHORE - Pakistan’s veteran tennis icon, Rashid Ahmed Malik, was felicitated for his re­markable victory at the ITF Masters in Dubai, a triumph that further cements his legacy in the annals of Pakistan ten­nis. The celebration unfolded during an iftar dinner at the Cosmopolitan Club Bagh-e-Jinnah, hosted by Mr. Moham­mad Sohail Malik, a distinguished mem­ber of the club’s managing committee. The event was attended by notable fig­ures such as Ishtiaq Ahmad Lone, Vice President; Tariq Mahmood Malik, Hon­orary Secretary; Hamood ur Rehman Awan, Game Secretary; journalist Azhar Khan; and Hameed Akbar Raja, a fellow member of the managing committee.

Malik’s stellar performance in Dubai, where he dominated the finals with a resounding 6-1, 6-0 win over Poland’s Andrzej Jermakov, was the highlight of the evening’s discussions. This victory adds to Malik’s illustrious career, which has been marked by nu­merous accolades and achievements.

Expressing his pride and admira­tion, Mr. Sohail Malik, along with other club members, extended heartfelt con­gratulations to Rashid Malik, acknowl­edging his enduring contributions to Pakistan tennis, particularly in nur­turing junior talent. “Rashid Malik’s exceptional achievements not only glo­rify our nation but also inspire the next generation of tennis players,” he said.

Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmad Lone took the opportunity to laud Malik’s significant impact on tennis in Paki­stan. He emphasized that Malik’s out­standing services to the sport warrants national recognition, suggesting that Malik is a deserving candidate for the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz award. In response, an overwhelmed Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude towards the hosts and attendees for their sup­port and recognition. “I am humbled by this honor and deeply thankful for the encouragement from my well-wishers and supporters,” Malik remarked. He shared his aspirations for the future, highlighting his ambition to climb high­er in international rankings and his de­termination to clinch the title at the ITF Masters Tour World Championships.