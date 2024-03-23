Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 26 paisas against dollar

Rupee gains 26 paisas against dollar
APP
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Paki­stani rupee on Friday gained 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs278.13 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.95, respectively. The price of the Euro de­creased by Rs3.15 to close at Rs301.03 against the last-day closing of Rs304.18, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs5.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.65 compared to the last closing of Rs355.88. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed a decline of 07 paisas each to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.16 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024