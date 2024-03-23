Russia, China veto US-proposed UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia ready to recognise Palestinian state n Blinken warns ground offensive into Rafah will further isolate Israel n Netanyahu says Israel will go into Rafah even without US support.

UNITED NATIONS/TEL AVIV - The United Nations Secu­rity Council voted to not adopt a draft resolution brought to the UN by the United States Friday call­ing for a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages.

There were 11 votes in favour, three against and one abstention from Guyana. Russia and Chi­na vetoed the resolution, along with Algeria. Previ­ously, the US had vetoed similar ceasefire resolu­tions three times.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations Se­curity Council on Friday there needs to be an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza as part of a deal to free the remaining hostages being held in the strip. “We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that leads to the release of hos­tages,” she said. She also called for more lifesav­ing aid to get into Gaza.

US Ambassador also criticised vetoes from Russia and China on the US-proposed draft resolution calling for a ceasefire tied to the

release of hostages in Gaza. Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations Securi­ty Council (UNSC) on Friday that Russia and China have not condemned Hamas for its attacks on October 7. She said nearly every council member voted to secure an immedi­ate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that would lead to the release of hostag­es. On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Brussels that France will propose its own initiative on Gaza after Russia and China vetoed the US resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Friday. “The Security Coun­cil must now decide on an immediate ceasefire and hu­manitarian access. After the veto posed by Russia and Chi­na a few minutes ago, we will resume, on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, Europe­an and Arab partners in this sense to find an agreement,” Macron said while speaking at the European Union lead­ers’ summit in Brussels.

France’s Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière also said his country will pro­pose an initiative to the coun­cil. France voted in favor of the US proposal Friday.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticised the United Nations Security Council’s failure to adopt the US-pro­posed resolution calling for a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages in Gaza. “Not to condemn Hamas is a stain that will never be forgotten,” he said while addressing the Security Council Friday af­ter the vote. Meanwhile, the Council of Arab Ambassadors to the UN spoke to report­ers outside the meeting. “The ambassador of Algeria, who spoke inside the Security Council, reflects unanimously the unified Arab position, the draft resolution which was not adopted in the Security Council for the obvious rea­sons, including it is one-sided and it did not mention Israel — except maybe one time — and we reject framing what is happening as a terrorism is­sue,” Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said.

US Secretary of State Ant­ony Blinken said Friday that a looming Israeli ground of­fensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah would risk “further isolating Israel around the world and jeop­ardizing its long-term securi­ty and standing.”

The top US diplomat’s blunt message comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu — following a meet­ing with Blinken — doubled down on his vow to carry out the military campaign with or without US support.

Blinken said he had “can­did conversations” with Ne­tanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, and told them the US “shares Israel’s goal of de­feating Hamas” — but that “a major military ground opera­tion in Rafah is not the way to do it.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will proceed with a ground offensive into the southern­most Gaza city of Rafah with or without US support, fol­lowing a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.