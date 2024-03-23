Russia, China veto US-proposed UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia ready to recognise Palestinian state n Blinken warns ground offensive into Rafah will further isolate Israel n Netanyahu says Israel will go into Rafah even without US support.
UNITED NATIONS/TEL AVIV - The United Nations Security Council voted to not adopt a draft resolution brought to the UN by the United States Friday calling for a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages.
There were 11 votes in favour, three against and one abstention from Guyana. Russia and China vetoed the resolution, along with Algeria. Previously, the US had vetoed similar ceasefire resolutions three times.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations Security Council on Friday there needs to be an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza as part of a deal to free the remaining hostages being held in the strip. “We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that leads to the release of hostages,” she said. She also called for more lifesaving aid to get into Gaza.
US Ambassador also criticised vetoes from Russia and China on the US-proposed draft resolution calling for a ceasefire tied to the
release of hostages in Gaza. Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday that Russia and China have not condemned Hamas for its attacks on October 7. She said nearly every council member voted to secure an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that would lead to the release of hostages. On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Brussels that France will propose its own initiative on Gaza after Russia and China vetoed the US resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Friday. “The Security Council must now decide on an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access. After the veto posed by Russia and China a few minutes ago, we will resume, on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners in this sense to find an agreement,” Macron said while speaking at the European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels.
France’s Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière also said his country will propose an initiative to the council. France voted in favor of the US proposal Friday.
Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticised the United Nations Security Council’s failure to adopt the US-proposed resolution calling for a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages in Gaza. “Not to condemn Hamas is a stain that will never be forgotten,” he said while addressing the Security Council Friday after the vote. Meanwhile, the Council of Arab Ambassadors to the UN spoke to reporters outside the meeting. “The ambassador of Algeria, who spoke inside the Security Council, reflects unanimously the unified Arab position, the draft resolution which was not adopted in the Security Council for the obvious reasons, including it is one-sided and it did not mention Israel — except maybe one time — and we reject framing what is happening as a terrorism issue,” Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that a looming Israeli ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah would risk “further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing.”
The top US diplomat’s blunt message comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — following a meeting with Blinken — doubled down on his vow to carry out the military campaign with or without US support.
Blinken said he had “candid conversations” with Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, and told them the US “shares Israel’s goal of defeating Hamas” — but that “a major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will proceed with a ground offensive into the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah with or without US support, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.