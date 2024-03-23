SC sets aside dismissal of ex-judge Saddiqui

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Fri­day set aside the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) opinion and the noti­fication to remove Shaukat Aziz Sid­diqui as the judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A five-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan announced the judgment which they had re­served on January 23, 2024.

In view of the judgment, Justice Siddiqui shall be deemed to have re­tired as a Judge of the IHC and he will be entitled to receive all the benefits and privileges due to a retired judge.

The judgment noted that Justice Siddiqui did not deny having ad­dressed the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi nor contested the cor­rectness of the transcript of his speech. It added that this Council is unanimously of the opinion that in the matter of making his speech before the District Bar Association, Rawal­pindi on 21.07.2018 Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Judge, Islamabad High Court, Islamabad had displayed con­duct unbecoming of a Judge and was, thus, guilty of misconduct and he is, therefore, liable to be removed from his office under Article 209(6) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. The verdict also said that the Report/Opinion of the SJC was submitted to the President of Pa­kistan2 who apparently was advised by the Prime Minister and his Cabi­net of Ministers and the Government of Pakistan through Secretary, Minis­try of Law and Justice issued Notifica­tion4 which removed Justice Siddiqui from his office with immediate effect.

It stated that under Article 209 (5) and (6) of the constitution an inqui­ry has to be conducted by the SJC be­fore determining whether a Judge is guilty of misconduct. Article 195 of the Constitution renders further pro­tection to a Judge by stating that a Judge cannot be removed from office except ‘in accordance with the Consti­tution’, and the Constitution does not permit the removal of a Judge from office without first holding an inqui­ry with regard to any alleged miscon­duct. The judgment noted that Justice Siddiqui was not given an opportu­nity to establish his allegations nor brought face to face with those he had accused. Justice Siddiqui was not giv­en an opportunity to establish the ve­racity of his allegations, which was incumbent on the SJC when the same formed the basis of Justice Siddiqui’s removal from office. It further said, “The Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution include the right to a fair trial and due process (Article 10A) and all citizens, including Judg­es, must be dealt with in accordance therewith. However, Justice Siddiqui was deprived of his Fundamental Rights of fair trial and due process.”

It continued that in the case of Jus­tice Shaukat Ali the SJC recorded ev­idence of witnesses before formulat­ing its opinion and recommending his removal. In the case of Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi the SJC recorded the testimony of 14 witnesses, who pro­duced a number of documents, op­portunity to cross-examine the wit­nesses was granted, and only then did the SJC find that Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi was guilty of misconduct and should have been removed as a Judge of the Supreme Court