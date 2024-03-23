Secretary Information visits APP Karachi

KARACHI - Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, undertook a visit to the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Karachi Bureau on Friday. During her visit, she meticulously inspect­ed various sections of the bureau office, gaining a comprehensive under­standing of its operations. Accompanied by key fig­ures including the Station Director of PBC, senior of­ficers from the Press Infor­mation Department (PID), the Bureau Chief APP Ka­rachi, and representatives from the Audit Bureau of Circulation, Shahera Shahid also visited PBC, and the Fisheries depart­ment. Upon her arrival at the PBC building, she re­ceived a warm welcome from the Station Direc­tor of Radio Pakistan and other senior officers from APP and the Audit Bureau of Circulation.