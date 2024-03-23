Shaukat Virk welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif’s austerity measures

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospi­tal Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that it is wel­come that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his ministers have given up their salaries as well as govern­ment privileges. With this move, a new era will begin in the coun­try. Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, who is dutiful and sensitive to the pulse of the motherland, has put his hand on the pulse of the economy. They are not ready to al­low any class or individual, includ­ing the elite, to waste national re­sources. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has made a firm intention to break the shackles of independence, self-reliance and multiplication of autonomy. They will definitely suc­ceed in making the motherland the Pakistan of Father of the Na­tion Muhammad Ali Jinnah. With their correct priorities, the national economy will definitely take off and the inflation will decrease signifi­cantly. He said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is a sensitive person. He understands and has a keen sense of the deprivations of the common man. They will not leave them at the mercy of various mafias. He said that the beginning of public service with sincere feelings under the fresh leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Punjab is auspicious. Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz’s gift of Ramadan ration to deserving families of Punjab with the intention of mercy.