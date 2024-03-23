Shaukat Virk welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif’s austerity measures

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that it is welcome that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his ministers have given up their salaries as well as government privileges. With this move, a new era will begin in the country. Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, who is dutiful and sensitive to the pulse of the motherland, has put his hand on the pulse of the economy. They are not ready to allow any class or individual, including the elite, to waste national resources. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has made a firm intention to break the shackles of independence, self-reliance and multiplication of autonomy. They will definitely succeed in making the motherland the Pakistan of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah. With their correct priorities, the national economy will definitely take off and the inflation will decrease significantly. He said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is a sensitive person. He understands and has a keen sense of the deprivations of the common man. They will not leave them at the mercy of various mafias. He said that the beginning of public service with sincere feelings under the fresh leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Punjab is auspicious. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s gift of Ramadan ration to deserving families of Punjab with the intention of mercy.