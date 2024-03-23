SHC orders action against shopkeepers overcharging during Ramadan

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has directed authorities to take action against shopkeepers who charge more than the prices set by the Commissioner of Basic Necessities for essential commodities during Ra­madan. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, heard a petition concerning the sale of essential items at inflated prices during the holy month.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that shopkeep­ers were selling essential goods at prices exceed­ing the fixed rates, and that authorities were failing to take action against these profiteers. The peti­tion urged the court to order strict action against those charging excessive prices, highlighting that the prices of vegetables, fruits, and pulses had also surged during Ramadan.

In response, the court ordered a crackdown on shopkeepers who overcharge for essential goods as designated by the Commissioner Karachi. The court also directed authorities to submit a report detailing the actions taken against those selling items at exorbitant prices. The Sindh government, Bureau of Supply, and other relevant entities have been asked to submit their responses by April 3.