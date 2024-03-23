Sindh CM for strengthening coordination with federal govt to implement projects

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting here decided to further strengthen coordination with the fed­eral government for implementation of all important projects besides enhanc­ing efforts to cooperate with tax col­lecting bodies.

The meeting was held here at CM House and attended by provincial min­isters Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hus­sain Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, and other con­cerned secretaries, a communique said.

During the meeting, provincial min­ister for energy Nasir Hussain Shah pointed out that 26-Wind projects with a cumulative capacity of 1875 mega watt (MW) and 19-Solar projects of 1150 MW were waiting for competitive bidding.

After discussion, the Sindh govern­ment proposed to the federal govern­ment that 1st round of competitive bidding amongst LOI holders be car­ried out by provincial energy depart­ments instead of the private power & infrastructure board (PPIB). The CM disclosed that a consensus has been developed with all the stakeholders to conduct competitive bidding on wind LOI holders for procuring 300 MW for Karachi electric (KE).

Financing agreement for Thar Rail Connectivity, the minister Nasir Shah told the CM that the previous PPP Sindh government had earlier agreed to fund the project through equity con­tribution. The caretaker Sindh govern­ment approved financing 50 percent of the project cost through a loan to Paki­stan railways by the Sindh government subject to ratification by the elected cabinet of Sindh.

The finance facility agreement (FFA) was executed between the energy de­partment and Pakistan railways for fi­nancing 50 per cent of the project cost on January 31, 2024.

The CM directed the energy depart­ment to file a proposal for ratification of the agreement.

The CM also said that provincial and federal data collection and integration was most important for which he direct­ed chief secretary Asif Hyder Shah to co­ordinate with the federal government.

The chief secretary told the CM that necessary coordination between feder­al board of revenue (FBR), NADRA and relevant Sindh government depart­ments was in place.

The Board of Revenue (BoR), Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and Excise & Taxation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the fed­eral board of revenue for data sharing and integration.

The CM directed the chief secretary to strengthen the data sharing and col­lection system.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that the care­taker Sindh government has approved revised abyana rates on February 20, 2024.

The CM directed the irrigation minis­ter to file his comments on the rates re­vised by the caretaker government so that they could be ratified.

For ground water regulatory frame­work, the chief minister said that there was a need to develop ground water regulatory framework.

He directed the irrigation depart­ment to work on a new water law for integrated water resource man­agement. He said that the legislation would be made for the ground water regulatory framework.

The CM directed the minister for Irri­gation to hire consultants for the new water law.

Regarding the corporate farming, the CM was told that the caretaker cabinet had approved a proposal for corporate farming on December 1, 2023. He di­rected the agriculture department to file proposals for the purpose so that projects could be launched.

Nasir Shah said that there was a dire need to improve crop yield with the help of technology. He directed the ag­riculture department to strengthen its various wings including research cen­tres for the supreme interest of the peasants, growers, and economy.