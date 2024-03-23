SSP hold meetings to review law, order situation

LARKANA - Newly posted Senior Superintendent(SSP) Larkana Mir Rohaeel Khan Khoso has taken over the charge of the office and had meeting with all the Police officers/officials of the District among all DSPs and SHOs of district, SSP of­fice, on Friday.

The SSP issued directives to ensure peace and tranquility in Larkana and maintenance of law and order situation. He also issued directions for the elimination of crime in the District and to deal slack­ness in duties with stern legal action. SSP Larkana further said that it is the prime re­sponsibility of the police to protect the lives and proper­ties of the public. He said that all resources will be utilized to wipe out social evils and other crimes in the District be count Larkana among crime crime-free districts.

SSP Mir Roheel Khan Khoso directed concerned Police of­ficials to ensure cordial rela­tions between the police and public to restore the public confidence in the police.

In the meeting, the over­all law and order situation in Larkana district was re­viewed. In the meeting, tar­geted and intelligence-based operation against criminals, actions against crime profes­sionals and other departmen­tal matters including police efficiency were under consid­eration. He visited the whole city Larkana and asked the problems of the citizens. He reached the press Club Larka­na and met the press. “I have been given instructions by DIG to control robbery, and murder of any citizen and I am hopeful I will do every­thing for the Larkana district.