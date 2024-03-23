Saturday, March 23, 2024
‘Summoning of KP PA session not in consonance with Constitution

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Fri­day said that it is a travesty of the parliamentary sys­tem that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has summoned a session of provincial assembly on his own initiative.

“A speaker of a provincial assembly cannot sum­mon a session, except as is provided for in the rules and the Constitution,” he said in a statement.

The speaker can only summon the session when it is requisitioned by the members of the provincial as­sembly, he added.

The provisions of clause (a) of Article 109 of Con­stitution is to be read with clause (1) of Article 105 of Constitution ie when so advised by the cabinet or the Chief Minister, he underlined. 

“The powers being exercised by the Governor KP for summoning the assembly, on his own initiative, are not in consonance with the scheme and provi­sions of the Constitution, rules and law,” he also said.

Our Staff Reporter

