Three city arteries declared model roads

MULTAN - Traffic Police have de­clared three arteries of the city as model roads for educating citizens and action against viola­tors simultaneously.

A spokesperson for Traffic Police informed on Friday that the roads included Qaswar Gardezi Road from KFC Chowk Kalma Chowk popularly known as Pul Moj Darya, Humayun Road from Chungi No 9 to Afshar Chowk and Bosan Road from Chungi No 9 to Chongi No 6.

With the help of traffic education unit and field staff, awareness of lane line discipline is being provided to the citizens on model roads, he said and added that action is also being taken against the drivers who violate the lane line. Road users are being told that drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow moving ve­hicles should use left lane on the road and should not change the lane un­necessarily, the spokes­person maintained.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mul­tan Jalil Imran Ghalzai also issued instructions to all sector incharges to speed up the crackdown against young and unli­censed drivers and to im­prove their patrolling of­ficers who are on duty in the model sector and not to see anything on the model road, he stated.

He will also make a surprise visit to take ac­tion himself and the CTO has requested the drivers to prove that they are re­sponsible citizens by fol­lowing the lane line disci­pline, the spokesperson concluded.