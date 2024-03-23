Three of a family dead in truck-bike collision in Gujrat

A collision between a truck and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three of a family, including a three-year-old girl here on Saturday.

According to police officials, 56-year-old Khalida Bibi, her son Asadullah and her granddaughter, three-year-old Amina, were heading toward their home when the bike they were traveling by collided with a truck near Bhangranwala.

Rescuers said Khalida Bibi died instantly while Asadullah and his daughter sustained fatal injuries and breathed their last while being driven to a nearby hospital.