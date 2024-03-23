Trading suffers at Torkham Border due to coordination lapse

KHYBER - The lack of coordination between the Customs department and other relevant authorities has led to significant trade disruptions at the Torkham border. Traders at the border are expressing growing frustration over the slow examination process for import and export vehicles, which has resulted in substantial losses for the trade community. At a joint press conference held at the Landi Kotal press club in district Khyber, representatives from the Torkham clearance agent association and Torkham transport union voiced their concerns.
According to them, the daily clearance of export and import loaded trucks has plummeted from over 2600 to merely 150 to 200 due to the insufficient presence of concerned departments at the border. This slowdown has resulted in long queues of vehicles, exacerbating the difficulties faced by truckers. Furthermore, they criticized the Afghan government for frequently suspending border operations, which has only compounded the situation.
The clearing agents and transporters have called upon the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Chief Collector and customs officials to address these issues promptly and formulate a more favorable policy for traders at the border. They have issued a warning that if their grievances are not addressed and relief is not provided, they will be compelled to cease the clearance process and block the Pak-Afghan highway, disrupting all forms of movement.