Trading suffers at Torkham Border due to coordination lapse

Ahmad Nabi
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KHYBER  -  The lack of coordination between the Customs de­partment and other relevant authorities has led to significant trade disruptions at the Torkham border. Traders at the border are expressing growing frus­tration over the slow examination process for import and export vehicles, which has resulted in substantial losses for the trade community. At a joint press con­ference held at the Landi Kotal press club in district Khyber, representatives from the Torkham clear­ance agent association and Torkham transport union voiced their concerns.

According to them, the daily clearance of export and import loaded trucks has plummeted from over 2600 to merely 150 to 200 due to the insufficient presence of concerned departments at the border. This slowdown has resulted in long queues of vehi­cles, exacerbating the difficulties faced by truckers. Furthermore, they criticized the Afghan government for frequently suspending border operations, which has only compounded the situation.

The clearing agents and transporters have called upon the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Chief Collector and customs officials to address these issues promptly and formulate a more favorable poli­cy for traders at the border. They have issued a warn­ing that if their grievances are not addressed and re­lief is not provided, they will be compelled to cease the clearance process and block the Pak-Afghan high­way, disrupting all forms of movement.

