 Traffic police intensify action against smoke emitting vehicles

ISLAMABAD - he Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police intensified action against smoke emitting and pressure horns vehicles for the purpose of environmental protection, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad capital police, under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, intensified crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns. In this regard, all zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. Mobile squads of Islamabad Capital Police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads patrol in various areas and important boulevards of the city and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise and smoke pollution.