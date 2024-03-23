Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

 Traffic police intensify action against smoke emitting vehicles

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  he Traffic Division of Is­lamabad Capital Police in­tensified action against smoke emitting and pres­sure horns vehicles for the purpose of environmental protection, a police pub­lic relations officer said on Friday. He said that, follow­ing the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islam­abad capital police, under the command of Chief Traf­fic Officer (CTO) Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk, inten­sified crackdown against vehicles causing environ­mental pollution and us­ing pressure horns. In this regard, all zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles in­volved in polluting the en­vironment. Mobile squads of Islamabad Capital Police have been formed to imple­ment the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehi­cles. These squads patrol in various areas and import­ant boulevards of the city and are directed to take le­gal action against those ve­hicles involved in noise and smoke pollution. 

Sindh CM for strengthening coordination with federal govt to implement projects

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711155360.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024