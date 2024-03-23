Tribunal allows Sanam Javed to contest Senate election

LAHORE - An appellate tribunal of the La­hore High Court (LHC) on Fri­day allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan to contest Senate elections, to be held on April 2.

The tribunal set aside the de­cision of the returning officer, who had rejected her nomina­tion papers. The tribunal, com­prising Justice Shahid Bilal Has­san, announced the reserved verdict, allowing the appeal, filed by Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination pa­pers for Senate election. The tri­bunal had reserved the verdict after conclusion of arguments by the parties a day earlier.

During the arguments, the applicant’s counsel contended that the returning officer re­jected his client’s nomination papers contrary to the law, stating that the rejection was based on the unfounded ob­jection of concealing a plot, though his client did not own any property. He also com­plained that the jail authorities did not cooperate in fulfilling necessary legal requirements regarding the nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to allow his client to contest the election. Howev­er, a counsel for the Election Commission argued that the applicant did not provide de­tails of assets and accounts of her spouse, as required under the Election Rules. On March 19, Provincial Election Com­missioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate polls in Punjab, rejected Sanam Javed Khan’s nomination pa­pers for women reserved seats.