FAISALABAD - A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of currency exchange. According to official sources here on Friday, the FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad Zone, during a crackdown on illegal currency ex­change business, arrested two men, identified as Ab­dul Mateen and Abdul Majeed, from Motor Market, Jhang Road. The team recovered local currency notes worth Rs3.68 million besides foreign currency.