Saturday, March 23, 2024
Two injured over land dispute

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Two people were shot at and in­jured over a land dis­pute that erupted be­tween the opposite groups. The rescuer said the dispute led to a fire exchange between the two groups result­ing in the two people wounded being identi­fied as Ahsan Ashraf, 21, and 24-year-old Mohsin Ashraf. The unidentified attackers escaped the scene. The wounded persons were removed to THQ Hospi­tal Kabir Walla. Nawan Sher Sultan police sta­tion registered a case on the report of the vic­tim’s relative. The po­lice constituted teams to arrest the accused while further investiga­tion was underway.

