Two injured over land dispute

KHANEWAL - Two people were shot at and injured over a land dispute that erupted between the opposite groups. The rescuer said the dispute led to a fire exchange between the two groups resulting in the two people wounded being identified as Ahsan Ashraf, 21, and 24-year-old Mohsin Ashraf. The unidentified attackers escaped the scene. The wounded persons were removed to THQ Hospital Kabir Walla. Nawan Sher Sultan police station registered a case on the report of the victim’s relative. The police constituted teams to arrest the accused while further investigation was underway.