UNDP observes Forest Day to raise awareness about role of forests

APP
PESHAWAR   -   UNDP Pakistan observed Inter­national Day of Forests in Peshawar aiming to raise awareness about the crucial role of forests in mitigat­ing the impacts of climate induced disaster like Gla­cial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

GLOF-II Project a joint initiative of UNDP and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Co­ordination celebrated International Day of Forests at the Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Peshawar in col­laboration with Climate Change, Forestry, Environ­ment & Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness about the significance of forests in mitigating the impacts of climate change among the young generation, said a press release issued here. 

The event, attended by students, teachers, govern­ment stakeholders and civil society organizations featured a tablo by young school kids, debate compe­tition and an art competition on the theme of “forests and innovation” among students.

While addressing the event, the chief guest appre­ciated GLOF-II project and Forest Department for ar­ranging the event and emphasized on the importance of the conservation of the forests. 

Forests play a crucial role in absorbing the carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere, thereby mitigat­ing climate change. This makes them especially crucial in reducing the impact of climate-induced disasters like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). For a coun­try like Pakistan, which is amongst the top ten most vulnerable countries to climate change, the restora­tion and conservation of forests is highly imperative.

Certificates and shields were also distributed among the event participants. To encourage tree plantation activities in society, the event concluded with a tree plantation drive.

“World Forest Day in Peshawar taught me that our actions today determine the world we inherit tomor­row. From planting trees to advocate for conserva­tion, every effort counts towards a greener, more sus­tainable future,” said by the student.

APP

