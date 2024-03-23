USAID to support reconstruction of school buildings in flood-hit areas: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah in his meeting with Unit­ed States Consul General Mr Conrad Tribble and USAID Pakistan Mission Director Ms Kate Somvongsiri dis­cussed expanding the scope of the USAID program, particularly in the education sector.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh. The CM thanked the USAID for working in the education sector in Sindh and urged the USAID Pakistan Chief to expand the scope and help to construct flood-affected school buildings. The USAID Paki­stan chief Ms Kate Somvongsiri said that the USAID would work with the Sindh government to chalk out the plan for the reconstruction of flood-affected school buildings. The chief minister directed Chairman P&D Na­jam Shah to hold a meeting with the USAID team and finalize the plan.

Under the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) the United States Agency for International Develop­ment (USAID) has constructed 104 schools in 11 districts recently. Out of 104 schools, 103 have been made functional where the total enrolment of students is recorded at 63,969, in­cluding 18,911 girls.

The goal of the program SBEP is to increase and sustain student enroll­ment in primary, middle, and second­ary schools in targeted geographic locations in Sindh by developing a school environment conducive to teaching and learning.

Ms Kate Somvongsiri told the CM that USAID was interested in work­ing in the mother-child nutrition program. The CM thanked her for the support and said that his govern­ment has a Social Protection Depart­ment which looks after these pro­grams. The CM directed his Secretary Raheem Shaikh to develop coordina­tion between the USAID team and the Social Protection department for for­malising the nutrition program.

The consul General Mr Conrad Tribble congratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming the office of Sindh Chief Minister for the third consecu­tive term.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presid­ing over a meeting here decided to further strengthen coordination with the federal government for imple­mentation of all important projects besides enhancing efforts to cooper­ate with tax collecting bodies.

The meeting was held here at CM House and attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Na­sir Hussain Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lan­jar, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, and other concerned secretaries, a communique said.

During the meeting, provincial minister for energy Nasir Hussain Shah pointed out that 26-Wind proj­ects with a cumulative capacity of 1875 mega watt (MW) and 19-Solar projects of 1150 MW were waiting for competitive bidding.

After discussion, the Sindh govern­ment proposed to the federal govern­ment that 1st round of competitive bidding amongst LOI holders be car­ried out by provincial energy depart­ments instead of the private power & infrastructure board (PPIB). The CM disclosed that a consensus has been developed with all the stakeholders to conduct competitive bidding on wind LOI holders for procuring 300 MW for Karachi electric (KE).