VCs call for immediate suspension of establishing new universities

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chancellors Committee while recognising the det­rimental impact of proliferation in the number of institutions on the quality of education, advocated for an imme­diate halt to the establishment of new universities.

They also underscored the impor­tance of consolidating existing institu­tions to enhance efficiency and opti­mise resource allocation.

In a concerted effort to address the pressing challenges faced by the high­er education sector, the Vice Chancel­lors’ Committee was convened for a two-day meeting in Islamabad with the participation of more than 160 public and private universities from across the country.

The gathering provided a platform for the university heads to engage in comprehensive discussions and formu­late strategic initiatives to navigate the turbulent landscape of the country’s tertiary education.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairperson of VCs’ Committee Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and was also at­tended by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ah­mad, Executive Director HEC Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum and divisional heads of HEC.

The VCs of public sector universities unanimously voiced their concern over the financial challenges being faced by the universities. Emphasising the pivotal role of financial resources in sustaining academic excellence, they called for immediate corrective actions by the government as well as by the management of the universities.

Furthermore, to streamline resource utilisation, they stressed the need to curtail new development projects and redirect focus towards completing the ongoing projects particularly those in advanced stages of their completion.

While appreciating the Sindh gov­ernment for a considerable increase in the budgetary allocation for high­er education, the participants empha­sized the significance of sustained financial support from provincial gov­ernments and urged other provinces to follow suit.

With a firm commitment to fiscal prudence, the VCs resolved to imple­ment stringent measures aimed at cut­ting unnecessary expenditure within universities. The proposal to appoint financial experts as Treasurers in uni­versities, instead of officers from the general cadre or faculty members, was also agreed upon.

The meeting also highlighted the im­portance of embracing e-governance solutions to streamline administrative processes, enhance transparency, and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Acknowledging the need for diversi­fication in revenue streams, the univer­sity heads underscored the importance of exploring novel approaches for re­source generation. They emphasised the potential of public-private partner­ships, alumni engagement, and other possible initiatives to augment finan­cial sustainability.

There was also a consensus on the transformative impact of endowment funds in fostering academic excellence.

The participants agreed that the se­lection process for Vice Chancellors as well as faculty appointment criteria need to be thoroughly reviewed and that it should be aligned with the inter­national best practices. Similarly, there was a consensus on transition towards non-pensionable recruitments in the universities, aimed at mitigating long-term financial liabilities.

Considering the challenges being faced by HEC and the universities due to the functioning of two parallel sys­tems of Tenure Track Statutes (TTS) and Basic Pay Scale (BPS) for facul­ty appointments, the meeting rec­ommended that there is a dire need to develop a standardized perfor­mance-based faculty appointment ser­vice structure. Under this proposed system, the appointments should be made exclusively through open compe­tition and the performance of the fac­ulty should be evaluated every year for monetary incentives.

The participants also acknowledged the fact that the research quality at MS and PhD levels requires special atten­tion.

They expressed concern over in­stances of unethical practices that compromise the validity and credi­bility of research. They emphasized the importance of robust institution­al frameworks for research ethics oversight, stringent anti-plagiarism measures, and programmes to raise awareness about the importance of academic honesty and adherence to ethical standards.

Addressing the forum, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC and all other stakeholders of the higher education sector have the shared objective of up­lifting the standards of tertiary edu­cation and collectively addressing the challenges hindering its progress.

He appreciated the role of univer­sity heads in the sector’s uplift and termed the universities as beacons of hope for society.