Water scarcity grips Nowshera district

PESHAWAR - Shahjehan Khan, a 58-year-old taxi driver, remains oblivious to International Water Day as he perseveres to provide three gallons of clean drinking water for his family during Sehri and Iftar. Since the freshwater aquifers in his village were con­taminated after the devastating floods of 2022, Shah­jehan’s village in Nowshera district has grappled with an ongoing water crisis.

Affectionately known as Shah Gee among locals, the determined driver covers a five-kilometer distance to Pabbi tehsil during Ramadan, fetching clean wa­ter from the Tehsil Municipal Administration Office to sustain his family’s needs.

“The groundwater in my village became undrink­able after the 2022 flash floods in River Kabul, leav­ing me with no choice but to spend my hard-earned money on fuel to fetch clean water from the TMA Office,” he shared while loading water gallons into his car.

Shah Gee’s plight reflects the struggles of many in neighboring villages like Bara Banda and Aman Kot, who also resort to fetching water from distant loca­tions due to contaminated local sources. This wa­ter crisis is exacerbated by climate change-induced threats of floods in rivers like Kabul and Swat, affect­ing regions like Nowshera, Peshawar, and Charsadda.

The dire situation underscores the urgency for ef­fective water resource management, particularly in a country where water scarcity looms large despite significant hydrological potential.

While initiatives like the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cit­ies Improvement Project aim to address water-relat­ed challenges, there’s a pressing need for sustainable solutions to ensure access to clean water for all, now and in the future.