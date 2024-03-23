Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman gives birthto quadruplets

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A woman gave birth to quadruplets through normal delivery, here on Friday. The babies were later shift­ed to Allied Hospital nursery from a private hospital as they were facing difficulties in breathing, said a team of Rescue 1122. According to sources, the Res­cue office received a call from Anmol Hospital that a woman Marya, wife of Usman, a resident of Lia­quatabad No 2, had delivered two male and two fe­male babies at the hospital, but they were suffering from some breath related issues and lack of oxygen. The rescue team reached the spot immediately and shifted all the children to Allied Hospital nursery. The condition of the mother is stated to be stable.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024