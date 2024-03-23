WWA lays foundation stone of girls’ academy in Wana

WANA - Wana Welfare Association (WWA) has laid the foundation stone of the Sophia Noor Girls’ Academy, marking a significant moment in the history of Wa­ziristan Wana. The ceremony, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kashmir Khan and WWA President Reh­matullah Wazir, underscored the organization’s commitment to serving the deprived masses.

Addressing the attendees as the chief guest, ADC Lower Wa­ziristan praised WWA’s ded­ication to the welfare of the community. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the partici­pation of political leaders, tribal notables, local journalists, and a multitude of individuals from various backgrounds, highlight­ing the widespread support for the initiative.

Despite challenges, Wana has suffered from a lack of educa­tional opportunities, particular­ly for girls. However, the estab­lishment of Sophia Noor Girls’ Academy signifies a pivotal step towards addressing this issue. Elected members, tribal elders, and youth expressed apprecia­tion for WWA’s efforts and ac­knowledged the transformative impact the academy will have on the region.

WWA President Rehmatullah Wazir emphasized that the So­phia Noor Girls’ Academy would herald an educational revolu­tion in Wana, providing accessi­ble and quality education to its residents. He disclosed that the institution’s total cost amounts to 40 million rupees, with three classes slated to commence reg­ularly from May onwards.

In his remarks, ADC Lower South Waziristan Kashmir Khan lauded WWA’s role in promot­ing development and prosperi­ty in the region.