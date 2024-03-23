WWA lays foundation stone of girls’ academy in Wana

WANA - Wana Welfare Association (WWA) has laid the foundation stone of the Sophia Noor Girls’ Academy, marking a significant moment in the history of Waziristan Wana. The ceremony, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kashmir Khan and WWA President Rehmatullah Wazir, underscored the organization’s commitment to serving the deprived masses.
Addressing the attendees as the chief guest, ADC Lower Waziristan praised WWA’s dedication to the welfare of the community. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of political leaders, tribal notables, local journalists, and a multitude of individuals from various backgrounds, highlighting the widespread support for the initiative.
Despite challenges, Wana has suffered from a lack of educational opportunities, particularly for girls. However, the establishment of Sophia Noor Girls’ Academy signifies a pivotal step towards addressing this issue. Elected members, tribal elders, and youth expressed appreciation for WWA’s efforts and acknowledged the transformative impact the academy will have on the region.
WWA President Rehmatullah Wazir emphasized that the Sophia Noor Girls’ Academy would herald an educational revolution in Wana, providing accessible and quality education to its residents. He disclosed that the institution’s total cost amounts to 40 million rupees, with three classes slated to commence regularly from May onwards.
In his remarks, ADC Lower South Waziristan Kashmir Khan lauded WWA’s role in promoting development and prosperity in the region.