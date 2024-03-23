Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Young boy shot dead in Karachi

Agencies
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An alleged criminal was killed by police after he opened fire at a citizen in Sohrab Goth area in Ka­rachi which claimed the life of an 8-year-old pass­erby boy on Friday.

DSP Sohail Faiz told media men that the dead accused Rogh Lewa was a hardened criminal, who had a tiff with a citizen namely Abbas a day earlier.

At the time of incident, the accused after see­ing his rival Abbas at a local hotel in Junejo Colony of Sohrab goth opened fire at him. As a result Abbas got injured while the young pass­erby boy was killed. Meanwhile a police party rushed to crime scene where they also came under fire from the accused. During the cross-firing, the police killed the accused on the spot. DSP Sohrab Goth claimed that dead accused had criminal record.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024