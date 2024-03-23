Young boy shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI - An alleged criminal was killed by police after he opened fire at a citizen in Sohrab Goth area in Ka­rachi which claimed the life of an 8-year-old pass­erby boy on Friday.

DSP Sohail Faiz told media men that the dead accused Rogh Lewa was a hardened criminal, who had a tiff with a citizen namely Abbas a day earlier.

At the time of incident, the accused after see­ing his rival Abbas at a local hotel in Junejo Colony of Sohrab goth opened fire at him. As a result Abbas got injured while the young pass­erby boy was killed. Meanwhile a police party rushed to crime scene where they also came under fire from the accused. During the cross-firing, the police killed the accused on the spot. DSP Sohrab Goth claimed that dead accused had criminal record.