Tuesday, May 23, 2023
2 involved in house robberies arrested

May 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi police on Monday arrested two of a gang allegedly involved in house robberies from the Brigade area, recovering snatched cash, arms, and a motorcycle used in the crimes.  A spokesperson for SIU told that the gang consisted of three members and their ring leader was absconding.  Arrested were identified as Yousuf and Waris Masih while their accomplice Umair was absconding. 

The arrested, on April 14th, this year committed a robbery in the house of an employee of a private news channel during which they snatched cash jewelry, and mobile phones. A case of the incident was registered with the Model Colony police station.  Police recovered Rs0.105 million cash, a motorcycle used in the crimes, and arms.  During preliminary investigations, they confessed to committing robberies in Taimooria, Sir Syed, Model Colony, North Nazimabad, Haideri and other areas. 

A case upon recovery of illegal arms from the accused had been registered and further investigations were underway.

