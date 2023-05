FAISALABAD - The Police Department has promot­ed 31 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and 37 head-constables of Faisala­bad region. The ASIs were promoted as sub-inspectors and head-consta­bles as ASIs. A spokesperson for Po­lice Department said here Monday that a notification had been issued in this regard.

The promoted staff included Fahad Ali Warraich, Malik Imran, Ghulam Jafar, Amanat Ali, Umar Daraz Shaheed, Za­far Saeed and others.