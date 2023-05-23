Alvi for promoting environment-friendly transportation

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for promoting clean and environment- friendly transportation in the country to mitigate pollution and make Pakistan clean and green. The use of green transportation could help reduce carbon emissions, environmental pollution, and Pakistan’s import bill for fossil fuels, the President added.

President Alvi expressed these views while talking to a delegation of a local electric bike manufacturing company, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Senior officials of the federal ministries of industries and production and climate change also attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the President called for promoting efficient and climate-friendly transportation technology to reduce environmental pollution as well as Pakistan’s reliance on traditional fuels.

He said that new technologies were essential for the development of the country, adding that the business community needed to focus on industrial upgradation and modernisation to remain competitive.

The President highlighted that modern transport technologies could help promote new industries in Pakistan and create more job opportunities for youth, besides improving the overall socio-economic condition of the country.