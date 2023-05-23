Apolitical NAB will work as per law: Chief

ISLAMABAD - National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) Chair­man Lt-Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed on Mon­day distributed com­pensation cheques among affectees of var­ious scams of cheating public at-large. During a ceremony held in NAB Rawalpindi office the Chairman reiterat­ed that NAB will remain completely apolitical and will work as per law. He said that in the past the organisation found itself involved in undue controversies which made it lose its focus and damaged its reputation.

He said his foremost effort will be to restore the image of NAB as a fair, just and unbiased organisation. The NAB Chairman expressed concern at the coun­try’s slide on the Global Corruption Perception Index and said that the entire society had to work together for erad­icating the menace of corruption. He also ap­preciated the affectees for their patience while waiting for the looted amount to be recovered and assured that hence­forth every effort would be made to conclude such cases in the short­est possible time frame.

Earlier, DG NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Baig, in his welcome re­marks, said that NAB Rawalpindi had made a recovery of Rs. 3.5 bil­lion in 5 major cases of cheating public at-large, in which Rs. 27 million were being dis­bursed today among the affectees.

The recoveries in­clude Rs. 130 million in fake accounts in Sindh Tractors Scheme handed over to Gov­ernment of Sindh, Rs. 500 million in Askaria Housing scam, Rs. 1.9 billion in National House Building Develop­ment Corporation scam and others. He also apprised that SAARC, PILDAT and international organizations in­cluding UN has acknowledged NAB’s performance.

An MoU has also been signed with China for the transparent execution of CPEC projects, he informed. Later, in his address to the employees of NAB Rawalpindi, Chairman NAB appreciat­ed their diligent work in the recovery of the looted amount.

Chairman NAB advised that NAB does not have any favorites and the or­ganization works strictly on the prin­ciple of fairness and impartiality. All accused deserve courtesy and civility. “ Treat them as you would like to be treated”, he remarked.

While answering the questions of employees, Chairman NAB said that measures are being taken to make the working environment for employ­ees, particularly female staff, as much comfortable as possible through the early resolution of their issues.

He emphasized that the rotation pol­icy would be implemented in letter & spirit. Chairman NAB also planted a tree and participated in a Group pho­tograph with NAB Rawalpindi staff.