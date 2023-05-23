Army’s men, women shine in National Games’ Taekwondo Khyrougi event

LAHORE-Keeping their overall supremacy in the 34th National Games, Pakistan Army teams also excelled in the Taekwondo event of the Games in Quetta by securing gold and silver medals in various categories of the Khyrougi event.

In the Men’s Khyrougi event of -54kg, Shahbaz of Airforce won gold for first place (2-0) while Army’s Abu Bakar won silver for second place and HEC Hassan bagged bronze for third place and Samra won the fourth. In the -58 kg Men’s Khyrougi contest, Army’s Haroon Khan won gold (2-0), PAF’s Ali Hassan got silver, and Baluchistan’s Nisar Ahmed bronze medal. Noorullah of Railway got fourth place.

In the Men’s -87kg category, Army’s Hamza Omar secured the gold (2-0) while Wapda’s Waqar Ali Shah secured silver, Sindh’s Badshah Khan bronze and KP’s Tariq Khan won fourth position. In the Men’s -63kg category, Army’s Arbaz won gold (2-1), PAF’s Fareed silver and HEC’s Shiraz earned bronze medal.

Army also impressed in the women’s categories contests as Army’s Eesha Safdar won gold (2-0) in the women’s Khyrougi’s -46 kg contest. HEC’s Rovina got silver, Balochistan’s Asif Ali bronze and Wapda’s Samra finished fourth. In the women’s -57 kg category, Army’s Noor Rehman grabbed gold, Kinza of Punjab silver and Wapda’s Yumna bronze while Amina of KPK secured fourth place.

Chief guest CEO of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Omar Saeed, President PTF Col (r) Waseem Janjua, Farah Saeed, and Tehmina Asif distributed medals and paid accolades to the participating athletes for their hard work and commitment during the entire matches of the event.

Meanwhile, the 34th National Games’ tennis event of men & women commencedat PTF Complex on Monday. The top four teams of men’s team event are Wapda, Army, PAF and KP while top two teams of women’s team event are Wapda and Army.

The opening ceremony will be held today (Tuesday) at 9:15 am at PTF and Mr. Justice Ejaz Yousaf will be the chief guest. Two ties of the men’s team event were played between Balochistan and Navy, and Punjab and Sindh. Punjab beat Sindh by 2-0.

In singles, Faizan Fayyaz (Punjab) beat Zubair Raja (Sindh) 6-1 6-3, Asad Zaman (Punjab) beat SheerazBhand (Sindh) 7-6(4) 6-1. In the second tie, Navy beat Balochistan 2-1. Rizwan Shah (Balochistan) beat Taimor Malik (Navy) 7-5 6-4, Aqeel Shabbir (Navy) beat Zafar Ahmed (Balochistan) 6-2 6-0 and in doubles, Aqeel/Taimur beat Zafar/Rizwan 6-2, 6-2.