Balochistan Health Department formed a three-member team to prevent fake medicines

QUETTA - The Balochistan Health Depart­ment has formulated a team, consisted on three Senior Drug Inspectors to prevent the sale of fake, sub-standard and foreign medicines in Quetta and other ar­eas of the province. According to the notification, the senior officers will supervise the drug inspectors working in their zone to illuminate the manufacturing and sale of spu­rious and counterfeit drugs. The senior drug inspector of the health department, who assigned new re­sponsibilities were directed to take prompt measures to provide qual­ity health facilities to the people. Talking to mediamen, an official of health department said that le­gal action would be taken against the accused, and the people in­volved in the illegal trade of fake and unregistered medicines would be brought to justice. The official said practical measures were be­ing taken to eliminate fake medi­cines business and quack doctors who were playing with public lives in the area. The government has sealed several illegal medical stores including quack clinics and registered cases against owners of medical stores in order to ensure standard medicines in the areas aiming to the betterment of public health.