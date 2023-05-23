Asif Durrani assumes charge as PM's special assistant for Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that Asif Durrani has been appointed as the special representative of the prime minister for Afghanistan.

This decision comes as the former special representative, Mohammad Sadiq, resigned from the position in August of last year.

Asif Durrani brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. With his extensive diplomatic background, Mr Durrani is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan became necessary following Sadiq Khan's resignation. During his three-year tenure, Mr Khan worked diligently to address the complex and evolving issues between the two neighboring countries.

As the newly appointed special representative, Asif Durrani will be tasked with promoting peace, stability, and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His knowledge of the region and his diplomatic skills are expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to foster positive relations between the two nations.