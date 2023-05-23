ATC sends 19 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Mon­day sent 19 Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial re­mand in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, includ­ing attack on Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 ri­ots. Earlier, the police pro­duced the PTI workers, Ab­dul Qayyum, Rana Nadeem Abbas, Ahsan Younas, Saqib, Zahoor, Shoaib, Muhammad Altaf, Sultan Ahmad and oth­ers, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict securi­ty. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in vandalism and an attack on Askari Tow­er. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered two cases against the accused on charges of damaging public and private properties.