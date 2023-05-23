Bahawalpur Bar voices serious concern over G-20 summit in IIOJK

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Bar Association Bahawalpur has strongly voiced its concern against the Indian government’s holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
A meeting of the Bahawalpur Bar Association was held with its President Advocate Hamid Akhtar in chair at the bar room here. The meeting was also attended by the General Secretary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Advocate Abid Ali Qureshi, the Vice President, Rana Sheeraz Khalid, the Joint Secretary, Ms. Shazia Majeed, Advocate Sheikh Sohail Zulfi, Advocate Malik Aamir Channar, Advocate Jam Shakeeb, Advocate Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Advocate Iftikhar Qureshi, Advocate Syed Jamshed Iqbal Shah Bukhari and a large number of lawyers.
The meeting unanimously approved a resolution to condemn the Indian government for holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The resolution said that holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in IOK was a sheer violation of the UN Charter and International Law. Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Hamid Akhtar and other speakers said that Indian armed forces had been subjugating innocent people to violence in IOK. They urged the United Nations and the world community to play their due role to pressurize the Indian government to stop violence against innocent people in IOK. They also urged the international community to make efforts for the freedom of Kashmiris from India.
JUI BAHAWALPUR VOWS SUPPORT TO PAK ARMY
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Bahawalpur chapter has said that JUI was proud of Pak Army and no one would be allowed to look down Pakistan Army with an evil eye.
In a press release issued here, senior leader of JUI Bahawalpur, Safdar Shahbaz Rajpoot said that JUI strongly condemned attacks on military installations and important buildings like Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan on 9th May 2023. “No one would be allowed to damage peace on the pretext of political activities and demonstrations,” he said. He said that JUI fully supports efforts to maintain law and order in the country.
DPO ORDERS SECURITY AUDIT
District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas on Monday directed the officials concerned to conduct security audit of all important installations across the district. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Bahawalpur directed all SDPOs, SHOs and other officials to conduct security audit of all important government and non-government installations located within their jurisdiction. “The police officials will have to make foolproof security of all important premises including Hight Court, district courts, state bank, solar park and others,” he directed. He emphasized the need to avail the facility of modern technology and CCTV cameras for the security of important premises.