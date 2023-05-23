Bahawalpur Bar voices serious concern over G-20 summit in IIOJK

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Bar Association Baha­walpur has strongly voiced its con­cern against the Indian government’s holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A meeting of the Bahawalpur Bar Association was held with its Presi­dent Advocate Hamid Akhtar in chair at the bar room here. The meeting was also attended by the General Sec­retary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Advocate Abid Ali Qureshi, the Vice President, Rana Sheeraz Khalid, the Joint Secretary, Ms. Shazia Majeed, Ad­vocate Sheikh Sohail Zulfi, Advocate Malik Aamir Channar, Advocate Jam Shakeeb, Advocate Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Advocate Iftikhar Qureshi, Advocate Syed Jamshed Iqbal Shah Bukhari and a large number of lawyers.

The meeting unanimously ap­proved a resolution to condemn the Indian government for holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The resolution said that holding G-20 Conference in Srinagar in IOK was a sheer viola­tion of the UN Charter and Interna­tional Law. Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Hamid Akhtar and oth­er speakers said that Indian armed forces had been subjugating innocent people to violence in IOK. They urged the United Nations and the world community to play their due role to pressurize the Indian government to stop violence against innocent people in IOK. They also urged the interna­tional community to make efforts for the freedom of Kashmiris from India.

JUI BAHAWALPUR VOWS SUPPORT TO PAK ARMY

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Baha­walpur chapter has said that JUI was proud of Pak Army and no one would be allowed to look down Pakistan Army with an evil eye.

In a press release issued here, se­nior leader of JUI Bahawalpur, Safdar Shahbaz Rajpoot said that JUI strong­ly condemned attacks on military in­stallations and important buildings like Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan on 9th May 2023. “No one would be allowed to damage peace on the pre­text of political activities and dem­onstrations,” he said. He said that JUI fully supports efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

DPO ORDERS SECURITY AUDIT

District Police Officer (DPO) Baha­walpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas on Monday directed the officials con­cerned to conduct security audit of all important installations across the district. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Bahawalpur directed all SDPOs, SHOs and other officials to conduct security audit of all important government and non-government installations located within their jurisdiction. “The police officials will have to make foolproof security of all important premises including Hight Court, district courts, state bank, solar park and others,” he directed. He emphasized the need to avail the facility of modern technolo­gy and CCTV cameras for the security of important premises.