Balochistan Home Minister urges all Baloch students to focus only on their education

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday took notice of the arrest of Baloch students in Punjab province. He also directed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Interior Balochistan Saleh Mu­hammad Nasir to immediately contact the Ministry of Interior Punjab and submit a report and inform the higher authorities of Punjab that the students of Balo­chistan could not leave alone in difficult times. “We had sent our children to other provinces for educational activities and not to join politics, but the students of Balochistan are mistreated there, which is condemnable and cause for concern”, the minister said.

Mir Ziaullah Langu urged all Baloch students to focus only on their education after leaving their province for the purpose of knowledge saying that the people of Balochistan have a lot of expec­tations from them, you are the fu­ture of Balochistan and don’t waste your time in unnecessary things. He said that they should serve the province by becoming doctors, and engineers, which would make the name of Balochistan bright while these times were only the time for study. In this regard, ACS Home Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir contacted AC Interior Pun­jab and had a detailed discussion with him, on which the concerned official assured them that all those people who have been arrested by the Punjab Police on the basis of misunderstanding and all of them would be released soon. The Min­ister for Home expressed his sat­isfaction with the assurance