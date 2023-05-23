Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI-Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner SM Mahboobd Alam called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations, measures to enhance them and other issues of mutual interests. The governor said the enhancement of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh was in the favour of the people of the two countries.

He suggested the exchange of delegations to increase cooperation.

Kamran Tessori said that cricket was the common value between the two countries. He said that the continuity in the tours of cricket teams could help introduce the new talent.

Sindh Governor visits Jamil Memon cattle society

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited Jamil Memon Cattle Society.

He praised the beauty of sacrificial animals in the society. He said that the establishment of cattle society beside the animal market was a good news for the people of Karachi.

Kamran Tessori said that the people would have a choice while buying the animals. He also visited a cattle stall on the insistence of a child present in the cattle society. Earlier, the governor was briefed about the society and stalls within it.