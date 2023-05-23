Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner calls on Sindh Governor

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner SM Mahboobd Alam called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations, measures to enhance them and other issues of mutual interests. The governor said the enhancement of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh was in the favour of the people of the two countries.

He suggested the exchange of delegations to increase cooperation. 

Kamran Tessori said that cricket was the common value between the two countries. He said that the continuity in the tours of cricket teams could help introduce the new talent.

Sindh Governor visits Jamil Memon cattle society

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited Jamil Memon Cattle Society. 

He praised the beauty of sacrificial animals in the society.  He said that the establishment of cattle society beside the animal market was a good news for the people of Karachi.

Boycotting G20

Kamran Tessori said that the people would have a choice while buying the animals.  He also visited a cattle stall on the insistence of a child present in the cattle society. Earlier, the governor was briefed about the society and stalls within it.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1684719987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023