Beige suit, fiery words: unmasking the controversial, mysterious Lahore protester

Muhammad Imran Mehboob was a cordial and affable front desk manager at various hotels in his everyday life. On May 9, however, as protesters gathered in front of the Lahore Corps Commander House in Lahore, he exhibited an entirely different and aggressive side. Mehboob, dressed in a beige suit and light pink shirt, unleashed a furious tirade against army officers after Imran Khan's arrest, unleashing a barrage of insults and accusing the military of bringing the country to its current state. Together with some other supporters, he forcibly opened the gate and then motioned for the throng behind him to enter.

The Lahore Corps Commander's House was ransacked, vandalised, and set on fire within hours.

Mehboob’s identity has been a subject of intense scrutiny as a video of the attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House went viral on the social media. In the viral video, his demeanour and hairstyle appeared to be one worn by military officials. The majority of viewers thought that he looked more like a military officer than a PTI supporter.

The 'aggressive man in a beige suit' was soon the subject of rumours that the shadowy deep state had planned the attack as part of a cunning scheme.

Supporters of the PTI lapped this conspiracy theory up, and Imran Khan himself recently raised questions about a mysterious figure stirring up the crowd on May 9 outside the corps commander Lahore’s official residence.

Some supporters of PTI have also questioned that his picture was not included in a list released by the authorities of most wanted people involved in the May 9 incident.

An investigation by The Nation revealed that Mehboob has no official relationship with the security services but is a devoted follower of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI.

"My brother is the man in the video,” Irfan Mehboob, a sibling, confirmed in a phone interview. Irfan Mehboob, who runs a gym in a private housing society in Islamabad, said that that his brother was taken into custody by the authorities on May 11. Since the arrest, he claimed, there has been no communication with the family.

Imran Mehboob comes from a military family and previously worked at the Premiere Best Western in Lahore. According to his brother Irfan Mehboob, his father held the rank of Major, while his father-in-law is a retired Major General.

Imran Mehboob, who had acquired significant hotel sector experience in Dubai, returned to Pakistan a few years ago as a result of his mother's failing health, according to his brother. After the tragic death of his mother, Imran worked in hotels in Islamabad before moving to Lahore to be nearer to his in-laws.

Irfan Mehboob added that his brother Imran Mehboob joined Army Public College after completing his education at Fauji Foundation School. He followed a profession in the hospitality sector in Dubai after finishing college.

Imran's sibling emphasised the need to ignore social media propaganda about his brother belonging to any security agency, characterising it as unfounded, and acknowledged that his brother went too far in his support of the PTI.

The brother claimed that his family has not been contacted by PTI representatives or their legal team. He speculated that the lack of communication may be due to lack of any formal role of his brother inside the PTI.